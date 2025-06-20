"Lfg GOAT" - MMA X erupts as Islam Makhachev reaffirms “double champ” ambitions amid welterweight move 

MMA X has reacted after Islam Makhachev reaffirmed his desire to be a UFC double champion. Makhachev vacated his lightweight strap earlier this year in pursuit of welterweight gold and will make his divisional debut against newly minted champion Jack Della Maddalena later this year.

The Russian fighter is currently working on his transition and is hitting the gym twice, as revealed by his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Recently, the pound-for-pound king's teammate Umar Nurmagomedov revealed that the former had no plans to vacate his lightweight championship. However, the UFC wanted Ilia Topuria to become the new lightweight champion; hence, they wanted Makhachev to move up. But the latter wanted to compete at 155 and 170 pounds simultaneously and hold both straps.

Following rumors that Makhachev might retire after three bouts, Abdelaziz stated on X that his client is not considering retirement and plans to continue fighting for at least three more years. Makhachev then posted on X that this is only the "beginning."

"#doublechamp Everything is just beginning"

Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:

Fans had mixed reactions to the post. A user wrote:

"Lfg GOAT"

Others commented:

"Will lose to 'JDM' will then lose to Ilia & will then retire"

"You have 0 belt right now. 🪦🪦"

"We all behind you brother! May Allah grant you the best of success moving forward 👌"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshots courtesy: @MAKHACHEVMMA on X]

Javier Mendez recants statement that Islam Makhachev may retire after 3 more fights

Javier Mendez had recently said that, as per his anticipation, his pupil Islam Makhachev might fight potentially three more times before retiring.

The AKA head coach eventually backed down from his statements, stating that Makhachev can have more fights remaining, and it ultimately depends on what the latter decides. In an episode of The Javier & Mo Show, Mendez clarified:

"I said maybe he fights 3 more times... I didn't say Islam said that. I'm thinking because being involved with Khabib's father, talking about how fighters should quit at 35... Realistically, he can have 7–8 fights. It depends on what Islam wants."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:

