  "So, Javier Mendez is just lying" - Fans react as Islam Makhachev's manager clears the air on retirement rumors

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Jun 18, 2025 18:50 GMT
Fans share their thoughts on Ali Abdelalziz
Fans share their thoughts on Ali Abdelalziz's update on Islam Makhachev's UFC future [Image courtesy: Getty Images, and @Andresitooov on X]

Fans recently shared their thoughts after Islam Makhachev's manager cleared the air on retirement rumors surrounding his client. He noted that Makhachev still has goals he'd like to achieve and disclosed how much longer he will likely compete.

The retirement rumors surrounding Makhachev began circulating on social media after his coach Javier Mendez implied that perhaps his pupil will hang up the gloves should he become a two-division UFC champion.

The Dagestani's manager Ali Abdelaziz mentioned that his client plans to compete for at least another three years. He wrote on X:

"Islam Makhachev nothing thinking about retirement at least three more years of high-level competition"
Check out Ali Abdelaziz's post below:

Fans took to the comment section and reacted to Abdelaziz's update regarding Makhachev's future.

Some of them took aim at Mendez for misinformation, while others backed the AKA coach as being correct by highlighting the time between the Dagestani's fights. They wrote:

"So, Javier Mendez is just lying."
"He fought once in 2024, once so far in 2025. So three more fights?"
"He fights like once a year already because of you, so might as well be three fights like Javier said"

Check out the fan reaction comments below:

Fans reaction comments regarding Ali Abdelalziz's post about Islam Makhachev [Image courtesy: @AliAbdelaziz00 on X]

What did Javier Mendez say about Islam Makhachev's UFC future?

Javier Mendez recently discussed Islam Makhachev's move to welterweight and responded when asked how much longer he anticipates his pupil to compete.

In his latest appearance on Submission Radio, Mendez mentioned that he envisions that Makhachev compete in at least another three bouts before retiring from the sport. He said:

"I'm anticipating we'll see [Makhachev] for hopefully maybe another three fights total, let's see who's in the works on that."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (6:04)

About the author
Giancarlo Aulino

Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.

In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.

In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).

Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411

Edited by Tejas Rathi
