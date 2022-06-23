Li Jingliang answers if Jorge Masvidal responded to his call-out, predicts teammate Gilbert Burns vs. 'Gamebred' potential fight

Li Jingliang recently called out welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal in a very reverential manner. Now, the Chinese standout has revealed if 'Gamebred' has responded to his call-out.

Unfortunately for Li, it appears that he won't be crossing paths with Masvidal anytime soon. Asked for an update during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, 'The Leech' revealed:

"No, I didn't hear back from him because maybe he thinks I'm not a big name. But I heard Gilbert Burns heard back from him."

However, Li teased that a potential clash between Masvidal and his teammate Gilbert Burns could be in the works. The No.13-ranked UFC welterweight also gave his prediction as to how he sees the matchup unfolding:

"I don't think a fight between Gilbert Burns and [Jorge] Masvidal will go to a decision. And Gilbert, he has explosiveness. He's a heavy puncher and his grappling is so good. So that's gonna be a great fight [and they're] not gonna leave it up to the judges."

Watch our exclusive interview with Li Jingliang:

Li Jingliang reveals who he believes will be the next UFC champion from China

Li Jingliang was also asked who he believes will be the next UFC champion from China. In a display of humility, 'The Leech' refused to pick himself and instead named a couple of up-and-comers as his selections:

"There's a great possibility of Song Yadong and Su Mudaerji [becoming UFC champions]," said Li through his translator. "Just give them some time."

Song Yadong is one of the hottest prospects in the stacked bantamweight division. After stringing together three straight wins, 'Kung Fu Monkey' is expected to face his toughest challenge yet in the form of No. 4-ranked 135-pounder, Cory Sandhagen.

Su Mudaerji, on the other hand, has been rising through the flyweight ranks with his three-fight win streak. He is slated for a matchup against Matt Schnell for the upcoming UFC on ABC 3 in July.

On the same July card, Li will resume his own title aspirations as he's set to return to action for the first time since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev. 'The Leech' will face Muslim Salikhov in an all-important welterweight showdown.

