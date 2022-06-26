"Failure is the mother of success" - Li Jingliang addresses Khamzat Chimaev loss, believes potential Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns fight won't go to decision

Andrew Whitelaw from Sportskeeda MMA caught up with Li Jingliang ahead of his upcoming fight against Muslim Salikhov. 'The Leech' spoke about overcoming his loss against Khamzat Chimaev and training with Robbie Lawler. During the interview, he also gave his prediction for the proposed Jorge Masvidal vs. Gilbert Burns matchup.

'The Leech' has been in the UFC since 2014. With a background in Sambo, Jingliang holds a professional record of 18 wins and 7 losses.

Glance through the transcript for the quickest read or check out the embedded interview.

Transcript:

Q: And how do you now look back on the fight with Khamzat Chimaev? There seems to be a respect between you guys.

Do you think that’s fair to say? How do you look back on the fight now, is that the real deal?

A: You either win or you lose, so I think for me the most important [thing] as I said before, is to learn.

And yeah, failure is the mother of success, so of course I learned a lot, and anything could happen.

Q: I saw a cool photo of you next to Robbie Lawler, have you guys managed to spar together or train together at all?

You guys are both legends to [of] the game, it’s cool to see.

A: So i’ve trained with Robbie Lawler, he’s such a nice guy, a few weeks ago we invited him to our house.

And I cooked for him Chinese food and [he’s] a pretty nice guy. I like him. And we also exchanged some experiences about fighting.

Some attitude towards life, yeah he’s a really nice guy.

Q: What’s it like sparring with a guy like ‘Ruthless’ Robbie Lawler?

A: Yeah it was such a great experience, we showcased our techniques and I learned a lot from him.

Yeah, he was the champion, he was fast [and] he was heavy punching.

Q: Now that you’ve been in the UFC for a long time, you’re an ‘OG’ and you’re a Florida guy now.

So, do we need to see you fight Jorge Masvidal? I think the fans would love it, Is that a fight that needs to happen at some point?

A: Yeah, of course I’d love to fight him if the UFC would love to arrange it. Yeah, I know you want to see the fight.

I know they [the UFC] wants us to fight, [so] just do it.

Q: Gilbert Burns is your teammate right? What do you think about that fight? And do you see Gilbert beating him [Masvidal].

A: I don’t think the fight between Gilbert Burns and Masvidal will go to [a] decision, and Gilbert, he has explosiveness.

He is a heavy puncher and his grappling is so good, so yeah it’s going to be a great fight, [they’re] just not going to leave it to [the] judges.

Q: How do you feel about Chinese MMA right now? And how proud are you of your sister in martial arts, Zhang Weili?

The spinning back fist knockout against Joanna, were you very proud to see her come back to her best?

A: Yes, because I knew Weili [is] going to finish the fight. In the previous interviews, I said something about like Weili [is] going to finish Joanna.

And I think Weili is really strong, and in the [coming] future she’s going to remain the champion for a while.

Timestamps:

Introduction: Ladies and gentleman [please give] a warm welcome to Li Jingliang, ‘Leech’ one of the greatest Chinese mixed martial artists of all time.

In action against Muslim Salikhov at UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez, ‘Leech’ great to see you as ever.

This one is a really exciting matchup for Chinese fans, Sanda vs. Sanda [Chinese boxing]. Could you tell us a little bit about the buzz that’s happening for this one in China? (0:00)

