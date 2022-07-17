Watch: Li Jingliang lands two picture-perfect right hands to finish Muslim Salikhov at UFC Long Island

In a bout that only added to UFC Long Island's incredible night of fights, Li Jingliang provided an emphatic finish to a highly anticipated welterweight clash. Going up against the highly touted Muslin Salikhov, Jingliang was able to shut the Russian's lights off with a series of powerful overhand right punches.

Watch Jingliang's finish below:

Li Jingliang was able to bounce back from a convincing defeat at the hands of rising star Khamzat Chimaev in exciting fashion. Seldom involved in a boring fight, Jingliang's next outing should be fascinating as he looks to continue his climb in the welterweight rankings.

Jinliang will be looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time since 2019 in his next scheduled bout.

Who is next for Li Jingliang after UFC Fight Night knockout win?

The stellar finish that Jingliang was able to produce in his latest performance will have MMA fans and pundits asking what is next for him. With Geoff Neal and Neil Magny sitting directly above 'The Leech', a possible rematch with Magny could very well be organized.

Fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Michael Chiesa would also be a high-profile name for Jingliang to take on next. A win over the former Ultimate Fighter winner would make a serious statement of intent across the entire welterweight division.

The welterweight ocean is filled with an array of monsters. With Shavkat Ramanov and Sean Brady currently sitting at No.9 in the rankings, respectively, it will be a long road for Jingliang to fight his way into the top 10. An even longer road awaits him if he has any ambition of reaching the upper echelon of the weight class, where the likes of Chimaev, Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards await.

Li Jingliang is 5-2 in his last seven fights, with four victories coming by finish. The man referred to by Jon Anik as "China's best" will hope to continue to give Anik a reason to say those two words. Whoever is next for Jingliang, fans will want to make sure that they don't miss it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far