Liam Harrison admits nothing can compare to the ‘adrenaline rush’ from fighting

With about two decades of experience and over 100 fights under his belt, Liam Harrison has a lifetime of experience competing in martial arts.

Despite everything that he has already accomplished and sacrificed throughout his enduring career at the highest level, the 37-year-old hasn’t lost one inch of his love for it.

If you needed any proof of this, just take a look at his social media over the previous year.

After suffering a cruel knee injury at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2020, ‘The Hitman’ has been forced to stay on the sidelines for an extended period of time.

Itching to stay active and put on a show for the fans once again, Harrison has done everything and anything he possibly can to keep himself in the gym, whether it’s working on his skills without doing any damage to his leg or helping the fighters that are looking to follow in his footsteps.

At this stage in his career with all of the injuries, highest highs and lowest lows, the Brit is still motivated to get in the gym each and every day for one key reason.

The rush of competing in front of the fans, making the walk and putting on a show is hard to replicate – as many retired fighters can attest to.

Despite his veteran status, Liam Harrison has no plans on giving this feeling up anytime soon as he continues competing in ONE Championship.

He told LastBSTN:

“The most exciting bit about fighting is the actual fight itself. Nothing beats that. Nothing beats the adrenaline rush, especially after getting your hand raised, when you get your hand raised after a fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

