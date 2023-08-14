Liam Harrison blasts Rodtang for excuses in Superlek fight: “You have to fight the best”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison, like many, have grown tired of waiting for the superfight between Thai stars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The 37-year-old veteran, however, places the blame solely on the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, even going so far as to claim Rodtang has been ducking Superlek all along.

In a previous appearance on the Summit1g livestream during ONE Fight Night 10 last May, Harrison blasted Rodtang for delaying the inevitable.

‘Hitman’ said:

“He [Rodtang] openly said in an interview the other day that I don’t want to fight Superlek because all the Thais should have all the belts. You want to be the best in the world, you have to fight the best in the world.”

Luckily for Harrison and millions of fans around the world, we won’t have to wait long before the two Thai warriors trade leather inside the ONE Championship ring.

Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his title against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two will lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22 and can be watched live and for free via ONE Championship’s ONE Super App or on their official YouTube channel.

This fight pits together the consensus best flyweight strikers on the planet against each other, in a battle for the ages.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding ONE Friday Fights 34.