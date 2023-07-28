Liam Harrison says he’s healed ‘better than a 21-year-old does’: “Now I’m getting back in a full session”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is on the mend, following major surgery on an injured knee earlier this year. Now after months of rest and recuperation, the 37-year-old British striking legend feels like he’s very close to mounting an inspiring comeback.

Harrison has been rehabilitating said knee for months now, improvising his workouts as he went along. ‘Hitman’ is often seen punching the mitts while sitting down, as well as performing a variety of specialized exercises.

After all the hard work, Harrison says he feels absolutely fantastic and ready to resume his legendary fighting career.

In a YouTube video posted on his official channel, Harrison says he is nearly back to a full training routine.

The 37-year-old ‘Hitman’ said:

“I've healed better than a 21-year-old does, so I'm happy with where I am at this stage of the minute. Really struggled to do anything at the start but now I’m getting back in a full session like usual.”

‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison is one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship. A staple of the most thrilling bouts in the promotion, Harrison knows not how to back down from any fight, and will give it his all each time he’s in the ring.

The Englishman has pegged an October return, and is on the verge of entering full training camp. Although, an opponent has yet to be named for the 37-year-old veteran.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding Harrison’s return to action.