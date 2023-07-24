Liam Harrison thrilled to be ‘ahead of schedule’ leading to tentative return in October

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger, English living legend Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison is getting close to a highly anticipated return to action.

The 37-year-old combat sports and Muay Thai veteran injured his knee in a 2022 world title opportunity against then-champion, the legendary Nong-O Hama. He then dealt with the injury naturally for a few months before finally deciding to undergo surgery earlier this year.

Turns out, he tore his ACL and would need months of recovery and rehabilitation, which has all kept him sidelined and out of action since February.

In a recent video posted on his official YouTube channel, Harrison was pleased to announce to his fans that he is, in fact, ahead of schedule in his recovery, and should be back in the ring doing what he does best in no time.

The 37-year-old ‘Hitman’ said:

“I'm ahead of schedule. They told me I wouldn’t be able to train properly until month nine.”

Catch the full interview below:

Of course, Harrison isn’t one to be denied. He’s tried his best to keep active despite the injury, oftentimes even training his boxing combinations while sitting down, and other creative workouts.

It seems now though, that Harrison is pretty sturdy on his own two feet and can begin a full fledged training camp soon. There’s also good news for Harrison’s fans, as ‘Hitman’ says he is penciled in for an October return, against an opponent who has yet to be named.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates on the return of Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.