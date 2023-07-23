Liam Harrison says his boxing has “gone up to the next level” during injury rehab

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison has been sitting idly by, waiting patiently for his knee to fully recover before entering a full fledged fight camp.

Harrison has been out of commission since deciding to undergo surgery on said knee earlier this year, and now months later, he is close to making a complete recovery.

In a video posted recently on his official YouTube channel, Harrison talks about improvements he’s made since he’s been out, and what fans can expect from him when he returns to action.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I'm back doing everything now, other than just throwing my kicks at full power. I've been working my hands nonstop. My hands, they've gone up the next level now.”

Just because he was injured, doesn’t mean Harrison has stopped working out, and training other parts of his game. That includes his hands.

Harrison can often be seen working the punch mitts, even while sitting down, upgrading the power in his fists and his slick boxing combinations.

‘Hitman’ already has a deadly pair of hands, but he says they are now even deadlier, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the same.

Harrison hasn’t seen action since a mid-2022 loss to then-champion, the legendary Nong-O Hama. Regardle , he says he is close to a return, with an October date already penciled in and an opponent who is yet to be named ready to go.

If all goes according to plan for the ‘Hitman’, he will be back in the ONE Championship ring before the end of the year, delighting fans once again with his all-adrenaline fighting style.