Liam Harrison demonstrates textbook technique to release your leg after your kick gets caught

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison has been fighting professionally now across three decades. This puts him in a unique group of fighters today. His unparalleled experience in the game, which dates all the way back in the 90s, is not something you encounter a lot in any sport.

'The Hitman' has undeniably collected a universe of knowledge in the art of sending people to the negative zone by way of his eight limbs. His deep understanding of the intricacies of Muay Thai makes the fighting Brit a rare talent today.

This significant experience is showcased in Liam Harrison's instructional videos and fight breakdowns posted online. In one of his most recent videos, 'The Hitman' demonstrated a subtle hack to wiggle your leg out once it gets caught after a kick:

"Muaythai scoring tekkers …liamharrisontraining.com … more new content getting filmed next week 👊🏻 #muaythai #scoring #liamharrisontraining #bodykick #combatsports"

The is the kind of subtle technique that only gets developed after years in the game. Even a trained eye wouldn't see Harrison's simple leg twitch at first glance. The slight change in angle, shift of the weight and finally the whiplash of the pull were effective at upsetting his opponent's balance, allowing him to release his leg.

We guarantee Liam Harrison didn't develop this hack in his first year of competing. It takes significant experience in the sport to create a neat trick like that.

At the moment, Liam Harrison is on break after undergoing surgery to repair an injured knee. He has, however, been making huge progress toward recovery and his return inside the ring. Nearly a year after going under the knife, the 37-year-old striker is nearly ready to get back into fight camp once again.

Harrison posted about his recent progress in an Instagram post:

"Making great progress now with my team …almost ready to start kicking and realistically about 2 months off being able to start a fight camp …happy to have a spring back in my step… @darrellkendall_ @mofobodymechanic #thecomeback @yokkao @gymking"

Here's hoping that Harrison returns to ONE Championship soon. The promotion can always use some heart-stopping action courtesy of its resident Muay Thai action man.