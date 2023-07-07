Liam Harrison describes his fighting style: “Everything I throw is with spite and nasty”

They say the older we get, the wiser we become, but for former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison, that could in fact be the exact opposite – at least according to the 37-year-old Englishman.

Harrison says he has transformed himself from a precise technician in his younger fighting days, to an all-action marauder always looking for the kill.

In a recent guest appearance on LastBSTN, Harrison described his unique, fan-friendly fighting style.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I’m tough, durable, and I’m very very powerful. Everything I throw is with spite and nasty. When I was a bit younger in my career, I used to be very technical, but for some reason, I’ve just decided to turn my fights into more wars these days. I think it’s a bit more fan-friendly.”

Today, Harrison is one of the most exciting fighters in the world. The 37-year-old Brit is known for his inherent toughness, heavy artillery, and unbridled aggression.

‘Hitman’ is currently on the road to recovery, rehabilitating his knee which he had surgery on earlier this year. However, he is expected to make a full recovery and is targeting a return to action this October.

Harrison has one thing on his mind, and that’s powering his way back into world title contention. He famously challenged the legendary Nong-O Hama last year for the bantamweight Muay Thai strap, and that’s when he suffered the injury.

Now, that belt is held by countryman Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty, who Harrison says is a huge possibility for a massive megafight in Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom.

