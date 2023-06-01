Liam Harrison details how he lived through imposter syndrome and ADHD

Liam Harrison opened up about his struggles with imposter syndrome and ADHD.

Despite being a multiple-time Muay Thai world champion, some of Harrison’s toughest fights have been outside of combat sports. ‘Hitman’ has experienced the confusing effects of imposter syndrome, which makes some celebrities and athletes feel like they don’t deserve their accomplishments.

During an interview on the ADHD Chatter podcast, Harrison had this to say about dealing with imposter syndrome.

“Yeah, it’s happened recently as well, and I still think, how am I here? How have I done this? Do I deserve to be here? There’s always these thoughts that try and creep in and stuff like that. You’ve got a devil and an angel on your shoulder sometimes.”

Liam Harrison followed up by discussing his ADHD diagnosis, which happened later in life:

“My fiance, she just said, ‘Listen, you’ve got ADHD. Can we try and get you medicated because you are so hard to live with.’ I never knew until I looked into ADHD properly. How have I got through life and not known? Then I got my official diagnosis from the psychiatrist. My life just made sense. I cannot believe I’ve just been like raw dogging my entire life.”

Liam Harrison has overcome plenty of adversity, leading to a highly-successful career as a Muay Thai fighter. Harrison last fought in August 2022, losing against then-world champion Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship. Unfortunately, he suffered a severe knee injury against Nong-O, keeping him sidelined longer than expected.

Now that Harrison has recovered from surgery, he plans to make another run for a world championship in ONE. ‘Hitman’ is expected to fight again later this year, with September being the targeted month.

