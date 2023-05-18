Liam Harrison ecstatic over ONE Fight Night 10 experience: “I loved being out there”

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison was delighted with his experience covering ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video from the sidelines.

The 37-year-old English striking veteran was in Denver, Colorado, to take in the festivities, as well as participate in a live Twitter Spaces session with fellow ONE Championship athletes.

Though he is currently in rehabilitation mode following surgery on an injured knee he suffered in his last fight against legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama, Harrison could not help but feel re-energized just being immersed in the sights and sounds of fight week.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Harrison talked about his experience at ONE Fight Night 10 in Colorado, which took place live at the 1stBank Center in Denver on May 5.

‘Hitman’ said:

“I loved being out there and being a part of it, doing all the media stuff. It was nice, even though I wasn’t fighting myself, to still be around the show and just be a part of it all, especially for the first one in the U.S.”

Harrison is expected to make his highly anticipated return sometime later this year, and he cannot wait to step back inside the circle and showcase his skills.

Meanwhile, if you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

