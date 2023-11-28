Liam Harrison envisions a fitting "retirement fight" in ONE’s possible United Kingdom event next year

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison has no plans of retiring yet but intimated that if ever he decides to call it a career, a ONE Championship event in the United Kingdom would be a fitting platform to go about it.

The 38-year-old Leeds native shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, highlighting what better way to end his long fighting career than where it all started for him.

‘Hitman’ said:

“If ONE ever brings it to the UK that could possibly, maybe, be a retirement fight if it does make it to the UK, who knows?”

Check out what he had to say below:

The United Kingdom has been eyed by ONE for sometime now as a possible destination for its shows and the promotion is constantly on the lookout to make it a possibility. One could come by next year. An event in Qatar, however, is in the works to bring the group’s brand of martial arts action closer to fight fans in Europe.

While he touched on retirement, Liam Harrison is still grinding in training in preparation for his return to ONE action next month.

He will battle former ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion John Lineker in a Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be his first fight back after injuring his knee in action in August 2022.

ONE Fight Night 18 is available live on US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Liam Harrison excited to fight at new Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Liam Harrison is set to make his return to action from injury at the new Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. It is something that he is looking forward to, considering the historic significance it carries.

In one of his latest interviews with the South China Morning Post, ‘Hitman’ shared that he competed and won at the old Lumpinee as well as at Rajadamnern Stadium, the two main stadiums for modern Muay Thai, and to do the same at the new Lumpinee would be momentous for his career

The 38-year-old Bad Company affiliate said:

“I’d like to [fight in the new Lumpinee Boxing Stadium]. I fought in the old Lumpinee and I fought in Rajadamnern. So I think if I fight in this one, and get a win, I’d be the first U.K. fighter to win in this one, the old Lumpinee, and the Rajadamnern.”

Watch the interview below:

ONE Fight Night 18 is headlined by the flyweight kickboxing title clash between reigning champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand and challenger Elias Mahmoudi of Algeria.