Liam Harrison excited for the colossal match between Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty: "You're going to get an explosion"

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison, like many fans, is excited for the upcoming war between ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.

Superlek and Haggerty lock horns at the upcoming ONE 168, ONE Championship's return to U.S. soil, which takes place live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Harrison says fans should expect an action-packed fight.

'Hitman' told Sky Sports in a recent interview:

"Haggerty's been in great form, Superlek's been in great form, you're going to get an explosion."

Haggerty and Superlek have met once before, when they both competed outside of ONE Championship. The Thai warrior got the better of the Englishman, finishing 'The General' inside the distance with an elbow.

This time, however, the two are meeting under the banner of the world's largest martial arts organization. There's no question each man's game has evolved since their last meeting, particularly Haggerty, who is now a two-sport ONE world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE 168: Denver live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison returns to face Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167

Before ONE Championship makes its grand return to American soil, 'Hitman' Liam Harrison will make his own epic comeback.

Harrison is set to face Japanese standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Stamp vs. Zamboanga on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, June 7th.

It is Harrison's first fight back since injuring his knee in early 2022 against legendary fighter Nong-O Hama.

