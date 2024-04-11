Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison eager to prove he's "still got what it takes to perform on the highest stage" vs. Katsuki Kitano

After months of waiting for his moment, Liam Harrison is excited to finally have a date and an opponent locked in for his return.

'Hitman' has gone through an incredibly diffiult period over the last year-and-a-half, where at times his career was called into question. The Brit had to make a serious decision as to whether after all of this time off he would still try to step inside the ring a few more times.

The answer to that decision is that he faces Katsuki Kitano on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Getting the win is obviously of importance, but this fight is also about proving something to himself and the fans. In order to truly know that he made the right decision to come back, Liam Harrison needs to get inside the ring, compete and reevaluate afterwards.

He told Sky Sports in a recent interview that this fight is about showing how much he has left to give:

"[I have to show that] I've still got what it takes to perform on the highest stage and I'm very excited."

Liam Harrison has learned to be patient in this time off

Liam Harrison is not the kind of fighter that likes to take long breaks in his career, but he was forced into this extended hiatus.

The injury he suffered against Nong-O in his last fight has kept him on the sidelines ever since, and during that time, there has been no quick fix.

'The Hitman' has been able to return to the gym so that he can at least help others and work on himself in ways that weren't going to set back his recovery process but ask him yourself and he'll tell you that there's nothing like competition.

That itch will finally get scratched on June 7 when he steps back inside the ring for what could be the final run of his career.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

