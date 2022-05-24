"Next few fights are starting to look very interesting" - Liam Harrison is excited to face the very best

Liam Harrison may not be a spring chicken, but he still commands a lot of respect as a competitor and hopes to fight the best in the world.

On Twitter, ‘Hitman’ quipped that he may just be an attractive target for fighters to challenge, but welcomes the competition.

Harrison wrote:

“36 years old and still getting called out by the absolute baddest fighters on the planet...must just have one of them faces that everyone wants to stove in. My next few fights are starting to look very interesting 👀😈”

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai division is looking solid with younger contenders occupying the rankings, starting with No.1-ranked Saemapetch Fairtex, Rittewada Petchyindee, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Alaverdi Ramazanov.

Meanwhile, Liam Harrison recently broke through the rankings to take the No.5-rank in the division and is the oldest in the top five. Of course, it took time for him to get here.

Harrison didn't get a dream start when he first came into ONE Championship, absorbing twin defeats upon his arrival in 2018. However, he has since found his form, winning his last two contests in ONE Championship and five straight overall.

The English striker is currently next in line to face Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Liam Harrison earned his world title opportunity at ONE 156

Liam Harrison’s world title shot against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao was not handed to him on a silver platter.

The 36-year-old literally had to fight his way for the opportunity at the division’s top prize at ONE 156 against Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Within the first minute of the bout, Harrison dropped to the ground two consecutive times and looked like he was on the brink of losing via TKO with another knockdown.

However, in what could be the most incredible comeback in recent memory, Harrison scored three consecutive knockdowns to steal the TKO victory.

The win not only catapulted Harrison to the division’s rankings, it also earned him two performance bonuses for a total of USD$100,000, as well as a shot at the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Edited by Harvey Leonard