Liam Harrison feels his hands are still “sharp” despite knee injury 

Liam Harrison confirmed that aside from the knee injury he suffered against Nong-O Hama last year, everything else, including his lethal striking skills are as good as ever.

‘The Hitman’ is currently on the sidelines recovering from knee surgery earlier this year. Harrison hopes to be back to 100% by August with a potential return date earmarked for October. Speaking with The South China Morning Post regarding his recovery over the last few months, Harrison said:

“Other than the knee injury against Nong-O, the rest of my body, I feel fresh. I feel good, I still feel [in shape]. I’m still boxing, I still feel sharp, and faster on my hands.”

Watch the full interview below:

Riding a two-fight win streak, including one of the greatest comebacks in combat sports history, Liam Harrison earned an opportunity to take on then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. Two minutes into the contest, the Thai superstar uncorked a brutal leg kick that sent Harrison crashing to the canvas. By the 2:10 mark, it was all over.

‘The Hitman’ hopes to make his way back to a ONE world title opportunity, but it won’t be Nong-O holding the gold anymore. Harrison’s country Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty shocked the world at ONE Fight Night 9, knocking out Nong-O in the very first round of their electrifying headliner.

With Harrison now holding 26 pounds of gold, the stage could be set for an all-British showdown between Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty. If things go according to plan, ‘The General’ hopes to take that intriguing matchup to the UK for ONE Championship’s debut in England.

Poll : 0 votes