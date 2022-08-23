Liam Harrison feels no pressure heading into the biggest fight and event of his career

Liam Harrison packs a couple of things in his suitcase every time he slugs it out inside the ONE circle: aggression, firepower, an undrainable gas tank, and nerves of steel, to name a few.

These ingredients have made him such an entertaining fighter to watch.

But the last of the lot could be one of his most pivotal weapons when he challenges Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26.

In a recent interview with SCMP MMA, Liam Harrison answered whether or not he has any worries about taking on the Thai legend.

‘Hitman’ said:

“All I've got to do in there is just get in there and do what I do. Every time I get in there, it's exciting and fan-friendly. I don't think there's any pressure or anything like that. I'm just going to get in there and do what I'm doing and enjoy it.”

Catch the full interview below:

To say that he enters this world title showdown worry-free might be a bit dubious, however. Nong-O has looked like a house on fire throughout his time in ONE Super Series. He has secured eight wins on the trot, including five successful world title defenses.

Those triumphs have upped his record to a massive 263-54-10, so Liam Harrison knows his opposite number will be equal in all aspects of the fight when they meet this Friday.

Liam Harrison wont pressure himself to put Nong-O to sleep

Liam Harrison will be keen to make a statement and perhaps secure a US$50,000 performance bonus when he challenges for gold on August 26.

After recording one of the most impressive wins of his career against Muangthai, the British striking icon has been instilled with steadfast confidence that he can be the man to hand Nong-O his sole loss inside the circle.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 Liam Harrison’s insane comeback against MuangThai 🤯 Liam Harrison’s insane comeback against MuangThai 🤯 https://t.co/ade8vjBcX9

But the 36-year-old warned that he will not pressure himself to achieve another similar highlight-reel moment.

However, he hopes that fellow Muay Thai fighters that will feature on the promotion’s debut card on Amazon Prime Video can contribute to making this a memorable occasion.

The Leeds resident said:

“Not really [I don’t have quite a lot of responsibility on my shoulders]. That comes down to all the Muay Thai fighters on the card. There are going to be some really exciting fights.”

