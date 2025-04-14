Liam Harrison full of praise for Jonathan Di Bella’s immense speed: “You’re blinking, he’s hit you four times”

Jonathan Di Bella's incalculable speed is truly a sight to behold. Three-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison certainly believes so.

Ad

The Canadian-Italian slugger went like lighting in his five-round world title tilt against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, which was one of several exciting fights that descended upon the iconic Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172 last month.

He beat the Muay Thai and kickboxing legend to the punch at most junctures, and on occasions where he was outpaced by the ever-crafty Sam-A, Di Bella relied on his intelligence in the pocket to score huge points on his way to a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Ad

Trending

During an exchange with The Bangkok Post after ONE 172, 'Hitman' sang praise for the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star's ability to outspeed Sam-A, saying:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"That guy is absolutely…I thought Sam-A was fast, but he’s absolutely - he’s like a lightning bolt, mate. You’re blinking, he’s hit you four times."

Watch the full Liam Harrison interview below:

Ad

Liam Harrison fired up to enjoy another victorious outing in ONE Championship

Liam Harrison will bring his brand of knockout power and pressure to the global stage of ONE Championship for the seventh time in about four months.

At ONE 173: Denver inside Ball Arena, 'Hitman' squares off against Myanmarese slugger Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai joust.

Ad

The Leeds native hopes to bring his two-match defeat in the promotion to an end, while Soe Lin Oo — nicknamed 'Man of Steel' is out to put a full stop to his run of bad results inside the Mile High City on Friday, Aug. 1.

Ad

Who bags the W when these two ultra-aggressive strikers tango in the United States?

More fights for ONE 173: Denver will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more breaking news surrounding the world's largest martial arts organization's third on-ground spectacle in North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.