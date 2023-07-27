Liam Harrison hopes for Jonathan Haggerty superfight for Muay Thai belt when he returns

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Liam Harrison gave fans an update on his comeback.

Though ‘The Hitman’ has done whatever he can to keep sharp during the last year, he hasn’t been able to compete inside the Circle. Suffering a devastating injury at ONE on Prime Video 1 when he challenged Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, Harrison has been in recovery ever since.

Naming October as his targeted return date, it’s no secret what the Brit is chasing down once he does step foot back inside the Circle.

During his absence, his former opponent Nong-O was dethroned by Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 in one of the biggest upsets of the year. Immediately after the fight, the fans and fighters spoke about an all-British showdown between Haggerty and Harrison that would be a dream match under the ONE banner.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong also alluded to this match-up, targeting the promotion's first-ever event in the UK at Wembley next year as a potential destination.

During his update video, Liam Harrison spoke about wanting to face Haggerty for the world title, assuming that he is still in possession of the belt by the time ‘The Hitman’ is back in contention:

“Obviously the title [is] with Haggerty at the minute, where it will be when I get back? Who knows. But yeah.”

Watch the full video below:

It is worth noting that Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty have exchanged words back and forth ever since Haggerty shocked the world yet again to become a two-time Muay Thai champion in ONE.