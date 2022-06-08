Watch: Liam Harrison imparts his vast Muay Thai knowledge

ONE Championship recently shared a video of veteran Muay Thai fighter Liam Harrison hosting a seminar and sharing his knowledge. They shared the video on Instagram with the caption:

""Hitman" passes down the knowledge."

See below for ONE's video:

Harrison has over 100 bouts in Muay Thai and made his professional debut in 1999. He is a great instructor with tons of experience. Multiple ONE Championship fans commented on the post and were impressed by how quick he is. Angel Garza said:

"That was so fast I need to watch it a few times just to “slow it down” in my head haha."

'The Hitman' Harrison has won his last five bouts, which sets him up for a title shot against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao later this year. On earning a title shot, Harrison said in his post fight interview at ONE 156:

“It’s my destiny to hold this title, the greatest title in combat sports. I love this stage. I’m under no illusions, I’m coming to the back-end of my career. All this won’t work soon, and I’ll be an old geezer in a wheelchair. I won’t be able to get out of bed. But right now, I’m a beast, don’t have me waiting too long."

Liam Harrison's last win

Although Harrison has won his last five bouts, the most important win was his most recent one. He faced 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym, a veteran of Muay Thai.

The bout was only one round in length but Harrison got dropped twice. He then returned fire and dropped his opponent three times, thus winning him the fight. This also won Harrison two performance bonuses from ONE Championship, totalling $100,000.

This was one of the most exciting bouts of the year. Harrison, after the fight, told fans:

"What did I say? What you see is what you get. And what you get is knockdowns, knockouts, blood, sweat, guts, drama, and excitement. I come here on this stage, and I want to entertain and if that didn't entertain you then nothing will."

The reigning and defending champion Nong-O has been a dominant force in this weight class, having defended his title in five bouts. Later this year, Nong-O and Liam Harrison will meet with the ONE Championship Muay Thai Bantamweight World on the line.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far