"Liam is Nong-O’s next victim" - fans favor the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai champion over Liam Harrison

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Liam Harrison will be fighting for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship later this year. On Instagram, ONE Championship shared a video of the Thai-born champion throwing a vicious combination of kicks against his opponent.

Nong-O is an impressive champion and has never lost in ONE. The Muay Thai fighter is currently on an eight-fight win streak with his last three title defenses all coming by way of knockout.

With over 250 wins in his professional career, his next title defense will be against British striker 'The Hitman' Liam Harrison.

Fans were very impressed with the kick combination and made predictions for the upcoming Muay Thai title match. ONE fan, John Mong, commented and said:

"After next fight result is still Nong O."

John Utaga, another ONE fan, added:

"Liam is Nong-O’s next victim."

Liam Harrison's journey to the title against Nong-O

'The Hitman' Harrison will be getting his title shot later this year but it was not an easy path for the Englishman to get here. He made his professional debut in 1999 and now has over one-hundred fights to his name.

Outside of ONE Championship, he has picked up impressive titles in organizations such as World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, World Professional Muaythai Federation, World Muaythai Council, and others.

He made his debut in ONE in 2018 and struggled to put together a victory. His first two bouts in the organization were both losses. Now, though, he has put together an impressive five-fight win streak.

His most recent win was a round-of-year war against 'The Elbow Zombie' Muangthai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym. In this one-round war, the two experienced fighters traded five knockdowns back and forth before Liam Harrison earned three more and was declared the winner.

This bout was so entertaining Harrison received a substantial performance of the night bonus and a title shot against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

In his post-fight interview after his knockout victory, Harrison said:

“It’s my destiny to hold this title, the greatest title in combat sports. I love this stage. I’m under no illusions, I’m coming to the back-end of my career. All this won’t work soon, and I’ll be an old geezer in a wheelchair. I won’t be able to get out of bed. But right now, I’m a beast, don’t have me waiting too long."

The Muay Thai world champion responded on Instagram and simply said:

"Congrats bro! I’ll see u in the circle. Let's go bro"

