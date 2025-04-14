Liam Harrison impressed by how Nabil Anane has built on his 'really awkward' style: "Good range, good technique"

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger Liam Harrison said that he likes the improvements that he sees with Nabil Anane's game because he is fully utilizing his physical attributes very well.

Harrison revealed this during his recent interview with the South China Morning Post, where he commended the Thai-Algerian phenom, as he said:

"Up until his last three fights, he was really awkward and tall, and good range, good technique."

Check out Liam Harrison's interview here:

That victory by Anane not only avenged his lone loss under the world's largest martial arts organization to 'The Kicking Machine,' but also halted his impressive 11-fight win streak.

Furthermore, the 20-year-old striking menace collected his seventh consecutive victory in ONE Championship. Aside from Superlek, Anane's pile of victims includes the likes of Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Oo, and Nico Carrillo.

Liam Harrison makes his return to ONE Championship on August 2 at ONE 173: Denver

'Hitman' will make his highly anticipated return on Aug. 2 as part of the exciting ONE 173: Denver card inside the Ball Arena in Colorado, as he takes on Soe Lin Oo in a bantamweight Muay Thai scrap.

This is going to be Liam Harrion's seventh bout under the world's largest martial arts organization since arriving on the global stage in December 2018.

The 39-year-old veteran is coming off a second-round TKO loss at the hands of Seksan Or Kwanmuang last September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver. This is an opportunity for Harrison to redeem himself in the same venue and possibly collect his third victory in ONE Championship.

In his first six bouts in the promotion, the Bad Company representative won two matches against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai, while his losses were from Petchmorakot Petchyindee, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Nong-O and Seksan.

