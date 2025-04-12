  • home icon
  • “I’ve got all sorts of other things going on” - Liam Harrison getting ready for career outside of fighting

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 12, 2025 05:56 GMT
Liam Harrison
Liam Harrison (pictured) has several business ventures outside of his own fighting career

Liam Harrison talked about how several business ventures have set him up financially for his post-fight career.

At 39 years old, Harrison, a former 3x Muay Thai world champion, has entered the final chapter of his fighting career. Unlike many other fighters worldwide, 'Hitman' has made many smart decisions to ensure he has a smooth transition after retiring from competition.

Harrison will remain in combat sports through his promotion, Hitman Fight League, his highly successful gym, and his worldwide training seminars. During an interview with the South China Morning Post, he discussed this business ventures:

"I started doing these seminars probably 15 years ago, even maybe a little bit more, building up my reputation as a coach. And I’ve got all sorts of other things going on. I’m co-owner of one of probably the biggest gyms in UK now as well, so I’ve got stuff I want to do with that."
Liam Harrison has fought in ONE Championship six times, leading to a promotional record of 2-4. He started with consecutive losses at featherweight before moving down to bantamweight and securing back-to-back knockout wins.

Since then, 'Hitman' has endured two losses against fellow legends Nong-O and Seksan. The UK superstar plans to go one fight at a time moving forward:

Watch Harrison's entire interview with the South China Morning Post below:

youtube-cover
Liam Harrison looks to bounce back in North American return with ONE Championship

In September 2024, Liam Harrison announced his retirement from ONE Championship after a knockout loss against Seksan.

'Hitman' later returned to action in his promotion, Hitman Fight League, and secured a TKO win in a main event.

On August 1, Harrison will return to the same venue where he lost against Seksan, the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. This time around, the 39-year-old legend plans to leave with a different result, adding to his ONE highlight reel.

Harrison's opponent for ONE 173 is Soe Lin Oo, a striker from Myanmar who previously competed in Lethwei.

Soe, aged 33, started his ONE tenure with three consecutive knockout wins. He's since endured a three-fight skid, losing against Nabil Anane, Seksan, and Dmitrii Kovtun.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Edited by C. Naik
