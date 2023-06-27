Liam Harrison inspired for his own comeback after watching ONE Friday Fights 22

Liam Harrison received extra motivation for his return after watching a recent action-packed ONE Championship event.

On Friday, June 23, ONE returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the 22nd event of their Friday Fights series. Seven of the eleven MMA and Muay Thai fights ended inside the distance, including the main event, where Prajanchai PK Saenchai knocked out the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title.

From start to finish, ONE Friday Fights 22 featured thrilling action. ‘Hitman’ was watching and found inspiration from the warriors who competed. The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter shared an Instagram post featuring some of the highlights from the latest Lumpinee Boxing Stadium event, with the caption saying:

“Ridiculous scenes yesterday at lumpinee stadium. @onechampionship @yodchatri changing the game and the lives of more fighters … massive shout out to all the fighters yesterday who put it all on the line and thank you for the inspiration 🔥 #onechampionship #motivation”

Liam Harrison hasn’t fought since August 2022, when he lost a bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight against then-champion Nong-O Hama. Harrison suffered a first-round knockout loss after Nong-O landed several vicious leg kicks, leading to a severe knee injury.

After several months of recovery, Liam Harrison plans to return to action later this year. It’s unclear who ‘Hitman’ will fight, but he hopes to secure a world title shot against the new bantamweight Muay Thai king, Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ claimed the throne at ONE Fight Night 9 by shockingly knocking out Nong-O in the first round, ending the Thai superstar’s undefeated promotional run of ten consecutive wins.

