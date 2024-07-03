Liam Harrison looking forward to ‘some crazy wars’ in final stages of career

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom wants to enjoy the final stages of his illustrious fighting career.

The 38-year-old English striking veteran is one of the most exciting fighters in the history of Muay Thai, and he wants people to remember him for the action that he created in the ring.

Speaking to Sky Sports MMA Club in a recent interview, Harrison says he is looking to put on some a handful of good fights to close out his career.

'Hitman' stated:

"When people remember me (it should be) for the blood, the guts, the sweat, the action, the drama which is what I usually always bring to the table when I fight. That’s what I’m looking forward to in the next few fights coming up. I just want to get in there, have some real knockouts, some crazy wars like I have done throughout my whole career and enjoy myself."

Harrison suffered a debilitating knee injury in a 2022 world title fight against legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama.

That injury sidelined him for two years, as he had surgery and went into a lengthy recovery and rehabilitation process. Now, the 38-year-old is fully healed and ready to return to doing what he does best on the world's largest martial arts platform.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison to face Thai striking icon Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver

Fans won't have to wait long to see 'Hitman' Liam Harrison back in action.

The 38-year-old star is set to lock horns with the legendary Seksan 'The Man Who Yields to No One' Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver, in ONE Championship's highly anticipated return to U.S. soil.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

