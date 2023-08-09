Liam Harrison loves how ONE Championship changed Muay Thai: “I love seeing Thais get these bonuses”

UK superstar Liam Harrison was quick to praise ONE Championship recently for putting the sport of Muay Thai at the forefront of their organization.

While Muay Thai competitions have long been a part of Thai culture, ONE Championship has been the only platform to date that has helped Thais maximize their earnings as Muay Thai fighters.

At the start of the year, ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong promised to integrate and expand Thailand’s national sport on its massive platform for international audiences.

With the introduction of ONE Friday Fights - which has continued to take place every Friday night for the past seven months - some of Thailand’s talented athletes have taken the stage to compete against the best in the world.

As Liam Harrison, a former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger said in a throwback video, the fact that Thais can earn higher paychecks competing in Muay Thai, proves how the sport has changed for the better for up-and-coming athletes.

On Instagram, he shared a clip from one of his interviews with MMA star “Paddy the Baddy” Pimblett before adding the caption that said:

“A snippet from a discussion with @theufcbaddy on how @onechampionship finally giving nakmuays the chance to fight less and earn more, I love seeing the Thais get these bonus’s after years of hardships 🔥 #muaythai #onechampionship.”

On the subject of hardship, no one deserves another performance bonus than ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison. The fearsome striker hopes to bounce back from a knee injury by the end of this year to continue his run for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.