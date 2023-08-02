Liam Harrison recalls cold determination during his extraordinary comeback against Muangthai

Liam Harrison has reflected on his thrilling comeback win against Muangthai.

‘Hitman’ made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018, losing two consecutive fights at featherweight. The Leeds native moved down to bantamweight and quickly put the division on notice with a first-round knockout against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud, leading to a fight against Muangthai in April 2022.

Things didn’t start as planned for Harrison. Muangthai secured two knockdowns in the first round before ‘Hitman’ flipped the script with three consecutive knockdowns for the win.

ONE recently shared a video of the 37-year-old detailing the war from his point of view:

“I was looking at him dead in the eyes and his eyes were gone. When I went to catch the kick, the front of his shin hit me straight on the chin, so I wasn’t expecting it, and it knocked me down. I got up and thought, f*cking h*ll, get your sh*t together now. By the time the referee got to eight and stepped out away, he just ran across the ring and f*cking launched himself at me. That nearly blew my head off, that punch. Then again, I just lied on my back, and I thought, for f*ck's sake, what just happened then?”

Liam Harrison continued:

“So then, I got back up and my legs are still with me, so I just said to myself, give me one gap. All I need is one gap, so stay calm because he’s going to come for you now. He’ll give you a gap somewhere because I know how hard I punch. I remember when it got to two knockdowns each, they can’t see this on the cameras, but it’s an intimate thing when you’re fighting someone as you’d know mate. You can see every facial expression and everything that’s going on. I looked at him, his eyes rolled around. I knew he was gone, that’s why I just rushed back in to finish him.”

Liam Harrison’s win against Muangthai led to a world title shot against then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. In August 2022, Harrison’s momentum was halted when Nong-O secured a first-round TKO due to leg kicks.

‘Hitman’ was later told he needed knee surgery from the damage suffered against the Thai superstar.

After several months of recovering, Liam Harrison is expected to make his highly anticipated return later this year. An official opponent hasn’t been named, but the hard-hitting fan favorite plans to fight again in October.