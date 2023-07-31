If there is one thing that Liam Harrison wants more than anything right now, it is the chance to compete under the brightest spotlight of ONE Championship.

The legendary slugger was on cloud nine following his come-from-behind victory over Muangthai PK Saenchai in April last year. However, four months later, he suffered a horrific knee injury during his world title contest against then-bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1.

This has kept him out of action since, but the Bad Company representative has sprinted his way to recovery with a rumored October return on the cards.

During an interview posted on his YouTube channel, Liam Harrison stated that he’s making sure that there are no more blocks or bumps before he returns to compete at the Singapore-based organization.

The ONE Championship star said:

“It'll probably be at the back end of October. That's the goal. That's the aim. Now I'm just gonna keep pushing towards that.”

Not one to rue missed chances, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion fought his way past some of the toughest career battles since his last outing inside the circle.

From boxing without applying too much pressure onto his knee, to feeling like a complete novice with his kicks, the past 11 months have been stacked with hurdles for Liam Harrison.

Almost back to full fitness now and feeling more comfortable throwing his signature kicks and heavy boxing combinations, the ‘Hitman’ wants to get back into action like the warrior he has always been.