Liam Harrison would never put his money against Regian Eersel: “I’d never go against him”

Liam Harrison has a short list of fighters who have impressed him in ONE Championship. Regian Eersel, not surprisingly, is one of the names on his register.

The Sityodtong Amsterdam representative has established himself as one of the greatest forces in the striking fragment of ONE, currently holding two lightweight world titles in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Regian Eersel will defend his lightweight Muay Thai strap in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 next, and Harrison can’t wait for the Dutch-Surinamese dynamo to do what he does best inside the ring this Friday, June 9.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Harrison revealed that the man known as ‘The Immortal’ is his favorite fighter in the lightweight division, a weight class that houses top names such as Nieky Holzken, Sinsamut Klinmee, Liam Nolan, Arian Sadikovic, and Islam Murtazaev.

The Leeds striking icon added he’d never even bet against the Dutch-Surinamese athlete at all. He said:

“Eersel is my favorite fighter at [lightweight]. I’d never go against him.”

With a blistering 9-0 run, it’s easy to understand just why Harrison shares that sentiment about the 30-year-old two-sport world champion.

‘The Immortal’ has gone places under the ONE spotlight, dominating the lightweight kickboxing division before he grabbed the inaugural lightweight Muay Thai gold against Sinsamut at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October last year.

Regian Eersel registered his first successful Muay Thai title defense against the Thai this past March. Now, he has his mind locked on another similar story against Dmitry Menshikov inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this week.

North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free.

