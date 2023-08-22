Liam Harrison picks Superlek to beat Rodtang in megafight: “He’s a little bit sharper in every department”

The upcoming megafight between reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 has fans and experts split down the middle as to who will take home the coveted ONE Championship belt by the end of the night.

You can’t blame them. After all, this is a true pick’em fight. It’s so close on paper that it’s genuinely hard to predict who is going to have their hand raised in victory when it’s all said and done.

For ONE Championship bantamweight star ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison, however, the choice is clear. He’s picking Superlek to win what is arguably the biggest fight in Muay Thai history.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison said:

“I think Superlek is going to beat him. I think he’s a little bit sharper in every department, and he’ll have an answer for everything.”

That’s a bold prediction. Will Harrison be proven correct? We will soon find out.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his ONE gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current no.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The two will do battle in the ring live at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.