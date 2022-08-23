“You're going to see a lot of knockouts” - Liam Harrison promises spectacular show for American audience

Liam Harrison is ready to thrill the North American fanbase with his dangerous Muay Thai weapons in the co-main event of ONE on Prime Video 1.

The striking icon reckons that he has all the tools to knock out divisional king Nong-O Gaiyangahadao on August 26.

However, he warns that the stacked bill will deliver plenty of other highlight-reel moments before the two tango inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an exclusive interview with SCMP MMA, ‘Hitman’ shared:

“I think on this card, you're going to see a lot of knockouts, a lot of damage, and a lot of exciting fights. So it'd be good for the new audience.”

Liam Harrison’s scheduled five-round battle against Nong-O is one of five Muay Thai fights that will feature on the promotion’s debut show on Prime Video.

In the lead card, Australia’s Diandra Martin faces Brit star Amber Kitchen in a 58kg catchweight battle. Meanwhile, Jonathan Haggerty and Amir Naseri will meet in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael’s are set to battle, as are Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Walter Goncalves. They will do so in the striking-only discipline, with all four men eying a spot in the Grand Prix final and a chance to claim the tournament’s silver strap.

‘Hitman’ expects his fellow colleagues to show the same amount of fire at American primetime. And if they succeed in their mission, he is confident that Muay Thai will gain a new set of fans at an incredible rate.

Liam Harrison said:

“[This is a great opportunity to get some new fans]. Yeah, definitely on Amazon Prime. I think it’d be good for them to see some real top-level striking. Especially in the four-ounce MMA gloves because those gloves are unforgiving.”

Catch the full interview below

Liam Harrison’s relentless pressure can put an end to Nong-O’s reign

Liam Harrison and Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s bout will not only pit two of the division’s top fighters against one another, but it will also present fans with a perfect chance to see two contrasting styles of Muay Thai.

Throughout his career, ‘Hitman’ has built up a reputation as a man who destroys his opponent from the get-go. He advances into the danger zone with high-volume combinations and feints before setting up match-ending liver shots, low kicks, or elbows.

These tools will come in handy against a more-composed and technically-gifted striker like Nong-O.

If the British icon can catch the Thai with one of his key weapons, he could become the first athlete to break Nong-O’s unbeaten run in ONE Super Series and return home with the divisional gold.

