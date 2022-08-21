“I couldn't dwell on it too much” - Liam Harrison is over his come-from-behind KO of Muangthai

Liam Harrison will compete in the biggest fight of his career on August 26. In the co-main event of ONE Championship’s most anticipated event of the year so far, ‘The Hitman’ will face the reigning, defending, and undisputed bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

Heading into the ONE on Prime Video 1 match-up, Harrison is riding a massive wave of momentum with five straight victories. However, his most recent appearance is one that still has the world singing his praises.

At ONE 156, Liam Harrison met ‘The Elbow Zombie’ Muangthai PK.Saenchai. Early in the contest, the Englishman found himself in a precarious situation after being knocked down twice in quick succession.

Determined to get back into the fight, Harrison went into overdrive, swarming the Thai fighter. The UK native proceeded to drop Muangthai three times. When it was all said and done, Liam Harrison’s hand was raised and fans were treated to the most insane round in Muay Thai history.

During an interview with South China Morning Post, Harrison was asked about the star-making performance and how he feels about it looking back.

“Yeah, definitely. It was great for like a week or so two weeks. People were still coming up to me, like they still come to me now, saying that fight was incredible. But I have to get that straight out of my head, not be living on that. And let's get straight, looking forward to the upcoming challenge against Nong-O. Obviously, that was a great fight. And it propels me even further with my career and my brand and my fame and everything. But obviously, I couldn't dwell on it too much when I have a challenge as big as Nong-O in front of me.”

Nong-O plans to bring his newly found knockout game to U.S. primetime against Liam Harrison

With an undefeated record of 8-0 inside the circle, there is no debate that Nong-O Gaiyanghadao is one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world today. Recently, though, the Thai legend has shown a much more aggressive side in ONE Championship.

Starting his ONE career, Nong-O delivered high-quality performances that earned him five straight decision victories. However, as of late, the bantamweight world champion has found his mean streak, knocking out his last three opponents in spectacular fashion.

Speaking to ONE, Nong-O discussed his renewed focus on finishing the opposition rather than ’out-pointing’ them:

"In the past, I focused a lot on showing my techniques and securing the win. Now the team has been working hard on a game plan for knockouts. We have sharpened our boxing, adding strength training and working a lot on my speed and agility."

Nong-O plans to introduce his newly found knockout game plan to Liam Harrison when the two clash in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by David Andrew