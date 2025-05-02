Liam Harrison pushing for world title run for Kongthoranee if he beats Nong-O - “He'll deserve that much” 

Liam Harrison believes Kongthoranee should be one win away from a ONE flyweight Muay Thai title shot.

On February 7, Nong-O and Kongthoranee fought in a non-title flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 28. The Thai strikers produced an entertaining three-round bout, with Kongthoranee winning a widely debated split decision.

Later this week, the flyweight contenders will clash in an immediate rematch during Friday's ONE Fight Night 31 main event.

During an interview with ONE, well-respected Muay Thai striker Liam Harrison had this to say about Kongthoranee deserving a shot at the flyweight title with a second consecutive win against Nong-O:

"If Kongthoranee wins, I'd like to see him get a shot at fighting for the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title. I think he'll deserve that much [more] for beating Nong-O."

Kongthoranee is riding a three-fight winning streak since joining the ONE Championship primary roster. Meanwhile, Nong-O's recent loss against Kongthoranee represented his official move down to the flyweight division.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The co-main event features Tye Ruotolo (7-0 in ONE) returning to defend his welterweight submission grappling world title. The 22-year-old's upcoming challenger is world-class contender Dante Leon (2-0 in ONE).

Potential vacant title fight opponents for Kongthoranee or Nong-O

Rodtang vacated the ONE vacant flyweight Muay Thai world title after he missed weight for his defense against Jacob Smith. 'The Iron Man' has since secured a historic kickboxing knockout win against Takeru Segawa, increasing his star power before an inevitable return to "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Rodtang will undoubtedly be in the vacant title fight unless an injury or unexpected situation takes away the opportunity. Kongthoranee or Nong-O could be the Thai superstar's opponent depending on their performance at ONE Fight Night 31.

Meanwhile, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek could find himself fighting for the Muay Thai title. Superlek holds a win against Rodtang in a September 2023 non-title Muay Thai bout.

