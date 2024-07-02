Liam Harrison ready to pick up where he left off: “I’m looking forward to putting it all back into action”

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom can't wait to get back out there and do what he does best.

The 38-year-old Bad Company representative is coming off a two-year recovery period after he suffered a debilitating knee injury in 2022. Harrison injured himself mid-fight in a world title tiff against Thai legend Nong-O Hama, and he's been in rehab since.

'Hitman' once came close to returning last year, but reaggravated his injury, which forced him back on the sidelines.

He told Sky Sports MMA Club of the ordeal:

"I thought I was close to recovery and then I started training for a fight because I was going to fight John Lineker and my knee started ballooning up. I was thinking, hang on. I’m going to have to retire because I can’t get through the camp, my knee is swollen and I had one good day training and then two days I can hardly walk."

Harrison says that he's finally all healed up now and ready to go. He continued:

"I had some extra treatments and stuff now. I’ve had my rehab and my knee is fine now. My body is starting to feel like it did a few years before the injury. I feel strong, fast and sharp."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison returns to face Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver

38-year-old combat sports veteran 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to lock horns with Thai legend 'The Man Who Yields to No One' Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver, in ONE Championship's return to U.S. soil.

The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

