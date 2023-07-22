Liam Harrison recalls adrenaline rush in brutal war against Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai

Liam Harrison reflected on his throwback war with Muay Thai GOAT Saenchai.

Before signing with ONE Championship, Harrison fought Muay Thai legends worldwide. In 2012, ‘Hitman’ endured a brutal battle against Saenchai, with the Thai superstar emerging victorious by unanimous decision.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Harrison had this to say about his action-packed fight with Saenchai, which was shared on Instagram:

“I have lost, and I have been getting hurt myself. I’ve had some of the most fun in those fights. They’ve been some of the best fights that I’ll take away with me. The second time I fought Saenchai, we absolutely battered each other in that fight. I cut him bad with an elbow, he hit me with a body shot in round three, and I remember thinking, 'Oh my god, didn’t think he could punch that hard.' I took four more in a row, and I thought, 'I’m about to take a knee here.'”

Liam Harrison continued:

“He ran into it again, and I elbowed him and it cut him. I though, f*cking hell, this is amazing. I remember at the time thinking this is f*cking amazing. I looked at him, and he was bleeding, I couldn’t breathe, and I remember thinking, f*cking yes.”

Liam Harrison made his ONE Championship debut in December 2018, losing back-to-back fights at featherweight. The multi-time Muay Thai world champion knew he needed to make a change, leading to his transition to the bantamweight division.

‘Hitman’ won back-to-back first-round knockouts at bantamweight, earning him a title shot against then-world champion Nong-O Hama. In August 2022, Harrison had his momentum halted as Nong-O secured a first-round TKO via leg kicks.

Liam Harrison was forced to undergo knee surgery due to the damage sustained against Nong-O. Luckily, the 37-year-old is expected to return later this year after enduring a lengthy recovery process. Harrison is targeting October for his next fight, with an unknown opponent recently being offered to him by ONE.

