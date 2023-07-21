WATCH: Liam Harrison says he has opponent lined up for October return

Liam Harrison revealed that ONE Championship gave him an opponent for his highly-anticipated comeback fight.

In August 2022, Harrison had his fighting career turned upside down after a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight against then-champion Nong-O Hama. The Thai superstar landed numerous brutal leg kicks, leaving ‘Hitman’ unable to continue in the first round.

Liam Harrison later discovered he needed surgery for the damage done by Nong-O’s leg kicks. After enduring a lengthy recovering process, the Leeds native is targeted to fight again in October.

He recently posted an update on Instagram and had this to say in the video:

“I’m looking to fight in October. I’ve been given an opponent by ONE Championship. It’ll probably be the back-end of October. I’ll need a few fights before I get back into that title contention. Obviously that’s the goal, always has been the goal. I’m five months, today, post-surgery, and I’m back throwing some leg kicks and stuff now.”

Before losing against Nong-O Hama, Liam Harrison had won back-to-back first-round knockouts in the bantamweight Muay Thai division. Despite suffering a significant knee injury, the 37-year-old doesn’t plan on giving up his goal of becoming a ONE world champion.

It’s unclear who’s next for ‘Hitman’. He was momentarily engaging in banter with the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Jonathan Haggerty, but the promotion seems to be going in a different direction.

Therefore, the Leeds native could be matched up against Felipe Lobo, Saemapetch Fairtex, or someone else in the bantamweight division.