Liam Harrison recalls one of the most difficult fights of his career: “I felt like I had been in a car wreck”

Liam Harrison reflected on his throwback win against Singdam Kiatmoo9.

In 2015, ‘Hitman’ was matched up against Singdam, a four-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion. Harrison endured a war against the Kiatmoo9 affiliate and didn’t get his hand raised, but he gained plenty of experience and a good story.

Liam Harrison recently posted highlights of his fight against Singdam on Instagram with the caption saying:

“Singdam was one of my most painful fights I felt like I had been in a car wreck, we were both in serious condition for this fight as we both absolutely smashed each other to bits, he hit me so hard with a long knee in my stomach in round 4 it bulged a disc in my back and needed months of physio to manipulate it back."

"I lost on pts but didn’t mind the crowd were entertained and Singdam was current Lumpinee champion at the tjme. Good times”

Liam Harrison traveled and fought all around the world before signing with ONE Championship. In December 2018, he fought under the ONE banner for the first time, losing by a second-round knockout against Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

Six months later, ‘Hitman’ suffered another loss at featherweight before deciding to move down to bantamweight.

Harrison’s bantamweight run started with back-to-back first-round knockouts against Mohammed Bin Mahmoud and Muangthai PK Saenchai. Unfortunately for him, things didn’t go as planned when he earned a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title shot against then-holder Nong-O Hama in August 2022.

‘Hitman’ suffered a first-round TKO loss against Nong-O, leading to knee surgery after enduring numerous brutal leg kicks. Luckily, the multi-time Muay Thai world champion is expected to return to action later this year, with October being the targeted month.