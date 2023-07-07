Liam Harrison sets up London seminar after Italian Muay Thai tour

After completing his Muay Thai tour in Italy, Liam Harrison is excited to announce he’ll be returning home to teach a couple more seminars on London shores.

The UK star has been teaching Muay Thai non-stop this summer to make up for lost time due to a devastating knee injury he suffered last August. Fortunately, Harrison is doing a lot better now after some physio, which has enabled him to lead Muay Thai lessons around the world.

With his sold-out tour nearly completed in Italy, Harrison announced details of his upcoming seminar in London with the following caption on his Instagram page:

“Next seminars this weekend in Rimini Italy 1 Friday and 1 Saturday …then next week back In London …details for both on the posters #liamharrisontraining #hitman #seminar #muaythai.”

Liam Harrison is currently aiming to get back into the ONE circle as soon as the summer is over. He shared details of his anticipated return on several Instagram stories, which have had all the fans hyped up for his next bout.

For Harrison, potential matchups may include a rematch with former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama for a chance to fight reigning world champion Jonathan Haggerty, but it’s still too early to tell for certain what’s next in the cards for ‘Hitman.’

He joined ONE Championship back in December 2018 after making a name for himself in the Muay Thai competitive scene. He built a reputation for his aggressive-fighting style and knockout power, which earned him the nickname ‘Hitman’ early on in his career.

After dominating the European circuit, his obsession to learn more grew, and he eventually moved to Thailand for two years to train amongst the best fighters on the planet.

Remarkably, Harrison had tremendous success in Thailand, amassing more than 100 bouts to his name. Ever since he joined ONE, he’s been a force to be reckoned with. He continues his journey to the top after failing to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Nong-O Hama last August.

