Liam Harrison reveals he already had knee issues leading up to his “absolute disaster” fight with Nong-O

Liam Harrison opened up about his disastrous performance against Nong-O Hama, the one that worsened a preexisting knee injury.

In August 2022, Harrison looked to capitalize on back-to-back first-round knockouts by attempting to dethrone then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O. Things didn’t go as planned for ‘Hitman,’ as the Thai superstar secured a first-round TKO after landing several brutal leg kicks.

Liam Harrison was forced to undergo knee surgery due to the damage caused by Nong-O. During a recent interview with Pineapple MMA, ‘Hitman’ reflected on the injury by revealing his knee was previously injured before attempting to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion:

“The fight itself was an absolute disaster for me. I ended up in the hospital. Obviously, I ended up needing surgery. I was having a few knee problems in the build-up to it. And I didn't realize how bad they were until Nong-O volleyed my leg nearly off of its hinge in the fight and obviously all the ligaments tore.”

Liam Harrison endured a treacherous recovery process to rehabilitate his knee. Luckily, the Leeds native is expected to fight later this year, with October being his targeted month. The question is, who will be his first opponent once he returns?

Harrison hasn’t given up on his dreams of claiming ONE gold. Therefore, he will likely fight another ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender. Several potential options are Felipe Lobo or Saemapetch Fairtex. Only time will tell if ‘Hitman’ can make a successful comeback and become a world champion in ONE Championship.