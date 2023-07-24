Liam Harrison reveals training has been broken down into three sections ahead of comeback

With over twenty years of experience in competition to look back on, it's safe to say that Liam Harrison has been one of the best to do it in Muay Thai.

While that comes in handy when he is fighting inside the circle and helping to train his fellow strikers in the gym, it also helps him when he isn't preparing for a fight. Having suffered a severe injury last time at ONE on Prime Video 1, Harrison has been out of competition for nearly a year.

Working on his recovery process, the 'Hitman' knows that with an injury like this, he needs to take it step-by-step to ensure a complete recovery before he steps back under the ONE Championship banner. However, that hasn't stopped him from doing whatever he can to stay in the gym somehow.

Harrison knows where his limits are and when he can and can't push them if he wants to return to full health as soon as possible. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Liam Harrison spoke about the recovery process in detail, breaking down the guidelines that he put in place to balance a complete recovery with staying active:

“The first one was to get back up hitting pads, then my next one is to get back elbowing and kneeing on the pad which I'm doing. Next one is to bring some kicks in which we've done.”

Watch the full video below:

As the video's title suggests, Liam Harrison's time spent on the sidelines is coming to an end as the Brit prepares to step back inside the circle in a huge moment for his career.