Liam Harrison says future plans will all depend on his performance at ONE 167: "If it goes well, I'll hang around a little longer"

Leeds striking legend Liam Harrison will use his comeback fight at ONE 167 as a barometer to determine whether or not he will prolong his career.

At 38 years old, alongside a couple of injuries over the past two years, the idea of hanging his gloves for good has been something the Bad Company athlete contemplated.

Now, it seems like 'Hitman' has a new proposition in store as he gets himself ready for battle against Katsuki Kitano on June 7 in ONE Championship's return to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Liam Harrison shared:

"If it goes well, I'll hang around a little longer. I'm just going to listen to what my body tells me, whether I feel good or not. I go by my performance in the gym, and what my body can do, and who I'm sparring with."

Watch the full session here:

Whether or not his fight against the Japanese striker will be his swansong, it's hard to contain any excitement surrounding the British legend's return to the global stage.

The hard-hitting Muay Mat stylist brings aggression and explosiveness to each fight. Moreover, if he does be at 100 percent against Kitano in a couple of months, a Harrison-esque performance is all but guaranteed for the watching world tuning in.

Liam Harrison: "My power's back, too"

A knee injury from Nong-O's menacing leg kicks during their bantamweight Muay Thai world title matchup at ONE on Prime Video 1 may have kept him out of action since August 2022.

However, his heart and desire to step back onto the global stage never faded away.

With that always playing at the back of his mind, Liam Harrison never raised a white flag during his time away from competition, even when he was forced to train with one leg.

Despite being forced to reshuffle his usual intense-loaded training sessions, the 38-year-old recognizes it as a blessing in disguise.

In the same interview, he concluded:

"Everything's coming back. I feel like I'm hitting harder than I was before because I've been working so much on different stuff while I was injured. My power's back, too."

ONE 167 emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in U.S. primetime on June 7.

