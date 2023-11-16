Liam Harrison says it’s a ‘shame’ his fight with Nong-O Hama ended the way it did: “I just couldn't stand up”

British kickboxer Liam Harrison still feels bad with the way his last fight ended. He said it could not have come at a more inopportune time.

‘Hitman’ vied for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in August last year against then-champion Nong-O Hama. Unfortunately, he was not able to go too far in his bid as he limped out with an injured knee in the opening round and was forced to take a technical knockout loss.

Speaking in an interview on the Caffeine & Canines podcast, Liam Harrison shared how tough his exit was in the Nong-O fight, which, in turn, deprived him of the opportunity to win arguably the biggest fight of his career:

“That's the fight game, unfortunately. When you're in there, and you're fighting that regular, and you're at the highest level sometimes it just happens. Like I got kicked on my knee and yeah, tore basically every ligament in my knee.

"The stability went and I just couldn't stand up and it was a shame because I'd been waiting. It was a massive fight, probably the biggest fight in ONE Championship for the title, the biggest fight out there.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Following his injury, Liam Harrison underwent surgery and began the recovery process. He has been steadily building up his fitness and working on his game.

The Leeds native hopes to return to competition in the very near future, possibly in an all-British title clash against new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Liam Harrison has had a long and established career that has taken him to different parts of the world to fight in various tournaments and organizations. In 2018, he made his ONE Championship debut and has steadily become one of the top and most explosive strikers in the bantamweight division.