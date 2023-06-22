Liam Harrison says Nathan Bendon is ‘underrated’: “I’d like to see him do well in ONE”

Eight-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison is excited to see another British star emerge inside the ONE ring when ONE Friday Fights 22 gets underway this June 23.

Just before the co-main event and headliner affair gets underway, Birmingham-based striker Nathan Bendon will debut against Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 142-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘Hitman’ expects the 30-year-old to be in good shape ahead of his promotional bow. Besides, the martial arts legend knows he will be a crowd-pleaser, having seen him rise through the ranks in the United Kingdom.

Liam Harrison dissected this contest in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship earlier this week. He said:

“Nathan is underrated, and I’d like to see him do well in ONE. This is one of them fights where both of them could be in for a big bonus because it will 100 percent go off when Seksan starts trying to go to war with Bendon.”

Bendon brings a well-rounded arsenal into his promotional debut. The Englishman works behind his boxing to break down rivals and is pretty good from close quarters.

In the opposite corner, Seksan hopes to pick his fourth back-to-back victory on ONE Friday Fights after triumphs over Tyson Harrison, Silviu Vitez, and Sean Clancy, which has thoroughly impressed Liam Harrison.

The Thai fighter nicknamed ‘The Man Who Yields to No One’ will ensure he reminds the England representative of his fight name when they trade haymakers this June 23.

ONE Friday Fights 22 will be available on the organization's official YouTube page, live and for free.

