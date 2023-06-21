Liam Harrison says Sitthichai is second to Tawanchai, beats Eddie Abasolo

At ONE Friday Fights 22, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will step back inside the ring to keep his place as one of the top contenders in the ONE featherweight Muay Thai division.

Facing off with California native Eddie Abasolo at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on June 23, the multi-time kickboxing world champion will look to produce back-to-back wins under the ONE banner.

As one of the top strikers in the world today, ‘Killer Kid’ has shown his supreme level of striking on several occasions inside the Circle.

With an impressive record, the Thai striker has only lost on two occasions, both coming to the former and current ONE featherweight kickboxing world champions, Superbon and Chingiz Allazov respectively.

Most significantly, the 31-year-old holds a split decision win over the current featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai.

With a win over Abasolo, he could earn a second fight with Tawanchai with an opportunity to finally claim a world championship under the ONE spotlight.

From striking veteran to striking veteran, Liam Harrison, who provides great insight into match-ups, gave his take on this featherweight contest.

Referencing the fact that Sitthichai holds a win over the current champion, he explained why that gives him the edge in this fight in an interview with ONE Championship:

“He’s the only one I think that can rule that division outside of Tawanchai. He’s too experienced and has seen everything, so I think Sitthichai will win.”

ONE Friday Fights 22 will air live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube page. The bill is stacked with great striking contests and the ONE heavyweight world championship unification clash between Arjan Bhullar and Anatoly Malykhin.

Poll : 0 votes