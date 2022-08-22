“I don't see anyone beating him” - Liam Harrison says Superlek will go all the way in the Grand Prix

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison has trained alongside Superlek Kiatmoo9. Having felt his power, the Brit believes that he will win the entire ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Superlek will face Walter Goncalves in the tournament semi-finals at ONE on Prime Video 1. With a win, he'll face either Savvas Michael or Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the final round later this year.

Having spent decades training and competing in Muay Thai, Harrison is an expert in 'The Art of 8 Limbs'. The British striker commented on Superlek and the tournament while speaking in an interview with SCMP MMA.

"I'm training alongside Superlek at the minute. He's also on my card, and I don't see anyone beating him. He's an absolute animal. I see Superlek winning the tournament."

Harrison predicted that the Thai-born fighter Superlek will succeed on August 26 and in the Grand Prix final later this year. However, 'The Hitman' does have tremendous respect for Superlek's Brazilian opponent, Goncalves.

"I think Walter [Goncalves] is a good fighter. He does carry a bit of a snap in his shots and stuff like that. But I just can't see [him getting] past Superlek [and] winning comfortably. I've been sparring with [Superlek] and clinching with him. I'm watching him train. He's an absolute beast."

Catch the full interview below:

At the same event, Liam Harrison will be looking to take the throne from Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and crown himself the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Harrison and Superlek will both be featured fighters at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs at US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

Liam Harrison's Muay Thai legacy

'The Hitman' Liam Harrison has decades of combat sports experience having competed in hundreds of fights. He will be looking to stop Muay Thai king Nong-O when they fight later this week.

With a victory on August 26, the 36-year-old will look to cement his place as a legend of UK Muay Thai. In an interview with ONE, he said:

“I had a lot of good fights in Thailand when I lived there getting that experience, and a lot of crazy fights as a teenager in Leeds the got me really well known around the UK scene and to the top of the UK. But yeah, winning the ONE title will solidify that [GOAT status]. I think it’s already solidified to be fair, but I think when I win that fight, nobody will be able to touch me.”

