Liam Harrison shares the gnarly details of his ACL surgery: “You're training your leg to be a leg again”

Muay Thai striking icon Liam Harrison suffered one of the worst injuries a fighter can experience in their career inside the circle last year.

‘Hitman’ is closing in on one year removed from his last appearance under the ONE Championship spotlight at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August. That night, Liam Harrison suffered a quick loss at the hands of then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Unfortunately, that was the least of his concerns as Harrison suffered a devastating knee injury that ultimately required him to undergo surgery earlier this year.

Speaking about the injury and subsequent rehabilitation on his YouTube channel, Liam Harrison pulled no punches regarding his long and difficult road back.

“Been mentally tough overcoming the stuff that were set in front of me,” Harrison said. “It was a nightmare injury. When your ACL goes, you have to have a hamstring graft, take a tendon away, and make it into a ligament. So you're basically training your leg to be a leg again.”

Fortunately, the light at the end of the tunnel is finally visible for Liam Harrison.

‘Hitman’ appears to be on track for a potential return to the global stage of the promotion in October, less than a year removed from surgery. He has credited his quick recovery to staying busy despite his limited mobility.

Harrison has not missed a single rehab session and has stayed active in the gym every day, doing whatever he can to keep himself in shape and return to the form that fight fans have come to know and love.

