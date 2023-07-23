Liam Harrison shares how he managed to heal quicker than most: “I've not missed a day of rehab”

Earlier this year, Liam Harrison underwent surgery following a devastating knee injury. Now, ‘Hitman’ is eyeing a potential return to the circle this fall.

Harrison is undoubtedly one of the most beloved fighters in ONE Championship thanks to his high-octane style of fighting and his never-give-up attitude. His absence from the circle has been felt by fans around the world, but it may not be much longer before he makes his way back after more than a year on the shelf.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harrison revealed that he is eyeing a potential return to action in October. As for how he managed to bounce back so fast, ‘Hitman’ stated that he has kept busy in the gym and has not missed a single session of rehab.

“I've literally had the best team around me at the moment. I've not missed a day of rehab. Not been lazy, not got bored... There were days that I didn't wanna do it, but I made sure I've done something. And I think that's why I've been able to bounce back quicker than most.”

Watch the video below:

The last time fans saw Liam Harrison inside the circle was in his first ONE world title bid against former champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Harrison tragically suffered a leg kick KO just past the two-minute mark of the very first round.

Since then, Nong-O has dropped the title to another UK standout, Jonathan Haggerty, potentially setting the stage for an all-Brit battle with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title hanging in the balance.

Watch highlights of Liam Harrison below: